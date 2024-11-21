Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Florida man accused of plotting to blow up New York Stock Exchange, FBI says

Alleged plotter sought to attack stock exchange to “reboot” U.S. government

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Thursday 21 November 2024 01:39 GMT
FBI arrested alleged plotter on November 20
FBI arrested alleged plotter on November 20 (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A Florida man was charged on Wednesday with plotting to blow up the New York Stock Exchange.

The FBI arrested Harun Abdul-Malik Yener on Wednesday, the bureau said in an affidavit in Florida federal court.

Agents found bombmaking sketches, watches with timers, electronic circuit boards, and other electronics in Yener’s storage unit in Coral Springs, Florida, according to the affidavit.

Yener allegedly sought to attack the exchange as a means to “reboot” the U.S. government, according to the FBI.

This is a breaking news story and will be upated with new information.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in