Three slashed in knife attacks on New York subway train

Three people have been slashed in a series of knife attacks within a 12-minute time frame on a subway train in New York City, reports have said.

WABC reported that police said the series of incidents occurred in different places as a train moved through Lower Manhattan.

The first attack happened at around 4.25am when a 44-year-old man sitting on a southbound four subway train was slashed in the face, reports said.

The first victim departed the carriage at 14 Street Union Square station and was admitted to Bellevue Hospital in a stable condition.

Within minutes, another man, 40, was also slashed in the face after the suspect continued to ride the train, The New York Post reported. Another man, 41, was said to have been punched in the face.

Both men are said to have alighted at Astor Place station. The second man who was cut was reported to have also been taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Lastly, just over 10 minutes since the first attack at 4.37am, a final victim was slashed in the back of the head.

WABC said that all the victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries and that police believe the same suspect was behind each attack.

The perpetrator remains at large as no arrests have yet been made. Police said the suspect was riding the subway with a second man.