A man has died after being shot in the chest onboard a New York City subway train as the gunman remains on the run.

The 46-year-old male victim was attacked while riding a northbound Q train at Canal street on Sunday morning, according to reports.

He was rushed the Manhattan’s Bellevue Hospital, where he died, says ABC7.

The gunman fledthe scene beofer police arrived and now arrests have yet been made. The suspect was wearing a gray Aeropostale hoodie, according to The New York Post.

The incident has disrupted service for N and Q trains, which were temporarily rerouted to the R line.