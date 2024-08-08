Support truly

A woman has pleaded guilty to pushing a stranger in front of an oncoming train in an unprovoked attack on a New York subway platform.

Anthonia Egegbara was sitting on a bench at the station in Times Square when she got up and shoved a 42-year-old woman onto the tracks. She then fled the scene.

The attack happened on October 4, 2021 at around 8am during the morning rush hour on the northbound 1, 2, 3 platform at the Times Square-42nd Street subway station, near West 42nd Street and 7th Avenue in Manhattan.

The unnamed woman was taken to hospital where she was kept in for several days, according to the New York District Attorney’s office. She suffered a broken arm, which required surgery, and experienced bleeding from the leg, as well as bleeding and bruising to the face. The woman has had ongoing medical treatment to address lingering injuries that affect her ability to lift and grip objects.

Anthonia Egegbara fled the scene after pushing a 42-year-old woman into the path of the oncoming train in an unprovoked attack at the Times Square subway station in New York ( Getty Images )

Egegbara fled the station but was arrested the next day. The 32-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree assault at New York State Supreme Court on Thursday.

She is expected to be sentenced on September 19 to 12 years in state prison, followed by 5 years post-release supervision, the DA’s office said.

“Today Anthonia Egegbara was held accountable for pushing a stranger into an oncoming train during morning rush hour in a completely unprovoked attack,” said District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

“Due to this brutal conduct, the victim suffered serious physical injuries, which were thankfully non-fatal.

“Our transit system should be a safe environment for all Manhattanites, and we will continue prosecuting those who jeopardize the safety of its commuters, riders and workers.”