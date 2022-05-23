Four teens killed in South Carolina shootings

A small South Carolina town was struck by a violent tragedy over the weekend after two separate shootings left four teens dead by gunfire.

On Saturday night at around midnight, officers from the Newberry Sheriff’s Office said they received a call about reports of a shooting on Wise St. The victim of that shooting, a 16-year-old, was declared dead early on Sunday morning.

That afternoon, approximately 15 hours after the Saturday night shooting was reported, law enforcement was called to a separate shooting on the 2400 block of Eleanor St, only a two-minute drive from the earlier location.

Chief Kevin Goodman reported that there were three teens killed in the Sunday afternoon shooting, whose ages ranged from 15 to 19-years-old, Fox News reported.

According to the sheriff’s office press conference, all four victims knew each other but since the investigation is ongoing they were unable to provide any supplemental details as to what that entailed.

In a Facebook post shared on the Newberry County Sheriff's Office page, they announced that students who attended Newberry High School would be switched to e-learning for Monday’s classes.

“Due to recent shooting incidents in the City of Newberry, Newberry High School will be on e learning Monday. Extra Law Enforcement personnel will be stationed at area schools out of precaution,” the Facebook post read, while adding that “there has been no direct threat toward a school”.

“The Newberry City Police Department is leading an intensive investigation. Please pray for the families and for our community.”