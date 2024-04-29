Newborn baby found dead in trash can on University of Tampa campus

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The remains of a newborn baby were found dead and thrown into a trash can near freshmen student halls at the University of Tampa.

Just before 7pm on Sunday, officers from the Tampa Police Department responded to a report of a deceased infant near McKay Hall, a residence hall for their students on the university’s campus in Florida, police wrote in a release on Monday.

When they arrived, officers found a newborn baby girl wrapped in a towel and placed in a garbage bin near the student dormitory.

The body of the baby girl was transported to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death, police said.

The authorities added that the mother of the child was found and transported to a nearby hospital.

"The loss of a child is always a tragedy," said Lee Bercaw, the chief of police at the Tampa Police Department.

"As our department actively investigates this incident, we want all expectant mothers to know there are resources available."

It is currently unclear how the baby ended up in the hospital, nor what role the mother played in this tragic loss, if any, but the Tampa police did add in their statement how mothers “facing difficult circumstances” can get help.

The police said that Florida has a Safe Haven Law, meaning parents can anonymously surrender an unharmed newborn infant, as long as they are seven days or younger, to any fire station, EMS station, or hospital.

The baby was found wrapped in a towel in a garbage bin near McKay Hall ( Google Maps )

“There will be no questions asked, and no charges will be filed for surrendering a newborn under the Safe Haven Law unless the infant has signs of abuse or neglect,” the police wrote.

Videos seen by Fox13 late Sunday night showed the Tampa Police Department’s forensic teams near the McKay Hall dormitory, which primarily houses freshmen students.

Just before midnight, students received a campus alert text message warning them that an investigation was taking place near McKay Hall, the outlet reported

They were told to avoid the area but were assured that there was no threat to the university community.

The Univesity of Tampa said in a statement to The Mirror that they are “cooperating with TPD on the investigation and is offering counselling and resources to the campus community".

The police department said that this remains an active investigation.

The Independent has contacted The Tampa Police Department and the medical examiner’s office for further information.