A husband and wife celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary were found stabbed to death, along with the woman’s elderly mother at a home in Newton, Massachusetts, on Sunday morning.

The relatives’ bodies were found at an address in the Nonantum neighbourhood at about 10.14am after the unidentified couple failed to show up for a church service where they were due to renew their wedding vows on Sunday morning, Middlesex District Attorney’s Marian Ryan told a news conference.

Police believe the killing was a random attack after finding signs of forced entry, and warned residents in the city on the outskirts of Boston to lock their doors and windows as they search for a suspect.

Investigators also found signs of a possible break-in half a mile away on Brookside Avenue but it is unclear if that was connected to the grisly triple slaying, Ms Ryan added.

Authorities are appealing for residents to remain “vigilant” and check their security cameras for any unusual activity.

The three family members died from stab wounds and blunt force trauma, Ms Ryan told a news conference on Sunday night.

“Two of the individuals were celebrating a golden wedding anniversary this weekend,” Ms Ryan told the Sunday evening news conference.

“As you can imagine, this would be tragic on any day. To have family gathered for this kind of a celebration makes it particularly tragic.”

Police at the scene of a triple stabbing in Newton, Massachusetts, on Sunday (NBC Boston)

Investigators from the District Attorney’s office, the Newton Police Department and Massachusetts State Police are actively searching for the suspect.

Ms Ryan said a neighbour had gone to check on the family after they didn’t arrive for a service at the Our Lady Help of Christians Church on Sunday morning.

Police are yet to name the victims. A neighbour told NBC Boston that a couple in their 70s lived at the address with the wife’s mother, who was in her 90s.

Close friend Jim Sbordone, a retired Newton Fire Department lieutenant, told the Boston Globe the couple were longtime members of the Our Lady Help of Christians Church.

“They were fantastic Italian people who wouldn't hurt a soul, and they would just do anything for anybody,” Mr Sbordone told the publication.

“These were great people. This isn't the type of thing that happens in the neighborhood. I hope it never happens again to anybody.”