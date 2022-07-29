Ex-NFL player charged with murder of girlfriend who went missing

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A former NFL player has been charged with the murder of his missing girlfriend, Taylor Pomaski, whose remains were found last year, months after he reported her missing.

Kevin Ware, who played two seasons in the league for Washington and the San Francisco 49ers in 2003 and 2004, was indicted by a grand jury in Texas.

He has also been charged with tampering with a corpse and faces a prison sentence of 15 years to life if convicted.

Pomaski, 29, was last seen alive at an April 2021 house party in the Houston suburb of Spring, Texas, and her remains were discovered in December.

The remains were identified as belonging to her in April.

“We appreciate everyone who has come forward to provide evidence and aid in our investigation,” said Lacy Johnson, a chief prosecutor in the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

“Although this investigation has been going on since Taylor’s disappearance in 2021, the court process is just beginning, and we encourage anyone who has knowledge about what happened between Kevin and Taylor to come forward.”

Mr Ware, 41, is already behind bars as he was arrested in neighbouring Montgomery County on separate gun and drug charges in June 2021.

“Prosecutors presented the evidence to a Harris County grand jury, which determined there was sufficient evidence for criminal charges,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg told ABC News.

“We will follow the evidence wherever it leads and apply the law equally to all.”