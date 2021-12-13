Police in Texas have found human remains linked to the disappearance of 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski, girlfriend of former NFL player Kevin Ware, Jr.

“At this time, investigators are unclear on the identity of the remains, but investigators believe them to be related to the Pomaski case,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez on Friday.

Ms Pomaski has been missing since a house party on 25 April, where she was seen arguing with Mr Ware , her boyfriend of nearly a year.

The last two posts on the woman’s Facebook featuring Cinderella saying all she did was “suffer,” and a post two weeks later announcing her relationship with the former 49ers and Washington Football Team player, who is a person of interest in the case.

Mr Ware denies any wrongdoing.

“He’s told the police everything that he knows and he’s led them through his house,” his attorney Coby DuBose told KPRC. “He’s let them in his home, and that’s really all we’re going to say about that.”

The former NFL player, was arrested by US Marshals in June for a bond violation on an unrelated charge, following an arrest earlier in the year involving cocaine, methamphetamine, and a loaded AK-47.

He had been arrested and charged about a week before Pomaski’s disappearance after he was allegedly found with cocaine, methamphetamine, and a loaded AK-47.

The discovery of the remains was made with the help of Texas EquuSearch, a citizen search-and-rescue group, at a site in north Harris County, outside of the city of Houston.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the disappearance to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office or the organisation CrimeStoppers.