NFL star made crude comments about police office on DUI arrest

An NFL quarterback made crude comments about a police officer as he was arrested for alleged drink driving.

Authorities say that Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks was argumentative with officers in Washington state after being pulled over doing 96mph in a 60mph zone.

A King County police reports states that Smith even told one of the arresting officers “you have a little d**k” as he was arrested.

Police say that Smith was also driving erratically and that when they stopped him that he smelled of alcohol.

Officers say that Smith became aggressive when they asked him to take field sobriety tests in the early hours of Monday morning, hours after the Seahawks played their final game of the season against the Arizona Cardinals.

“I joked with him about how my wife thinks I work too much,” one officer wrote in the report, which was obtained by TMZ.

“Somehow he said that’s because ‘you have a little d**k.’ I said, wow, maybe that is the problem, then he said ‘you have a little d**k, you have little d**k syndrome’.”

Smith, 31, refused to be breathalysed and was taken to hospital for a blood sample, which he also tried to refuse.

One of the officers states in the report that Smith then vowed to “f**k everyone of y’all up” and told them, “you don’t want to see me out of these cuffs, you don’t want to know what will happen”.

Following the arrest, Smith took to Twitter ask people to reserve judgement on the matter.

“Being arrested brings a taint onto the reputation that is impossible to undo, no matter what really happened,” he tweeted.

“I’m asking all of you to hold back on judging me the same as you would do for a friend or family member.”