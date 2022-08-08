Nurse charged with six counts of murder after fatal car crash in Los Angeles

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An ICU nurse suspected of causing a fiery crash in Los Angeles that killed six people and injured eight more has been charged with multiple counts of murder.

Nicole Lorrine Linton, 37, was charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter, prosecutors announced on Monday, according to KTLA.

Ms Linton’s Mercedes-Benz ran a red light at high speed at an intersection in Windsor Hills, about 10 miles southwest of downtown Los Angeles, last Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Among the victims of the six-car crash were pregnant mother Asherey Ryan and her 11-month-old son Alonzo.

