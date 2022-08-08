Jump to content
Nurse charged with six counts of murder after fatal car crash in Los Angeles

Nicole Lorraine Linton is being held on $9m bail after she being released from hospital

Bevan Hurley
Monday 08 August 2022 22:43
<p>Nurse Nicole Linton will be charged with six counts of murder, prosecutors say</p>

Nurse Nicole Linton will be charged with six counts of murder, prosecutors say

(Linkedin)

An ICU nurse suspected of causing a fiery crash in Los Angeles that killed six people and injured eight more has been charged with multiple counts of murder.

Nicole Lorrine Linton, 37, was charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter, prosecutors announced on Monday, according to KTLA.

Ms Linton’s Mercedes-Benz ran a red light at high speed at an intersection in Windsor Hills, about 10 miles southwest of downtown Los Angeles, last Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Among the victims of the six-car crash were pregnant mother Asherey Ryan and her 11-month-old son Alonzo.

Breaking more to come

