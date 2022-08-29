Jump to content
‘Daddy’s dead’: Mother’s friend describes moment Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz watched father die

‘As clear as sunshine he said, ‘No, Daddy is dead,’’ testifies Finai Browd, a friend of Nikolas Cruz’s late adoptive mother

Rachel Sharp
Monday 29 August 2022 20:26
Neighbour of Parkland Shooter Nikolas Cruz acts out how he saw him run with an air gun as a child

Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz watched his adoptive father die when he was just five years old, running and telling his mother “daddy’s dead”, jurors heard on Monday.

Video testimony from Finai Browd, who was friends with Cruz’s late adoptive mother Lynda Cruz, was played in court on Monday as the defence continues to try to convince jurors to sentence him to life in prison instead of death.

Ms Browd described the shocking moment that Cruz witnessed his father Roger’s sudden death from a heart attack in 2004.

She told the court that Lynda had told her Roger was in the family’s den with Nikolas and his younger brother Zachary while she was in the kitchen making lunch.

Suddenly, Nikolas – who was almost six at the time – ran past her crying.

When she asked her son if he was upset because his father had yelled at him, Cruz allegedly gave a harrowing response.

“As clear as sunshine he said, ‘No, Daddy is dead,’” said Ms Browd.

At that moment, she said Lynda told her she ran into the den and found her husband dead on the couch. He had suffered a heart attack.

Despite witnessing the traumatic incident, jurors have previously been told that Cruz was not given grief counseling until four years later.

Cruz was adopted by Lynda and Roger as a baby. The couple then adopted his younger brother Zachary who has the same biological mother as Cruz.

After Roger’s death, Lynda was to raise the two boys alone.

Nikolas Cruz stands as jurors enter the courtroom on 29 August

(AP)

On November 2017 – just three months before Cruz murdered 17 people in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School – Lynda died, leaving the two boys parentless.

On 14 February 2018, Cruz, a then-19-year-old former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas, travelled to the school in Parkland, Florida, armed with an AR-15.

There, he stalked the corridors of the freshman building, murdering 17 students and staff members.

Last October, Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder over the Valentine’s Day massacre.

Jurors will now decide whether to sentence him to life in prison without parole or to death.

Prosecutors spent three weeks detailing how Cruz murdered 17 students and staff members and wounded 17 more, with jurors hearing from grieving family members and touring the school site.

Now, Cruz’s defence is presenting its case, seeking to show that Cruz’s actions that day were the culmination of his life up to that point – from him being exposed to drugs and alcohol in the womb through his birth mother, to behavioural and psychological issues from an early age, and the deaths of both of his adopted parents.

