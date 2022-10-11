Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The fate of mass murderer Nikolas Cruz will soon lie in the hands of a 12-person jury as his sentencing trial finally draws to a close more than four years on from the Parkland massacre.

Closing arguments got underway in court in Broward County, Florida, on Tuesday morning, with prosecutor Mike Satz laying out the state’s argument that Cruz, 24, should be handed the death penalty for his crimes.

The state has described how he planned his attack – researching other mass shooters online, making extensive preparations for the shooting and recording a video where he spoke of his plans.

The defence is calling for Cruz’s life to be spared, saying that mental and developmental conditions led him to carry out the massacre.

After almost three months of testimony, jurors are expected to begin deliberations on Wednesday where they will decide whether to sentence him to death or to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The jury must be unanimous in handing down the death penalty. If just one juror does not recommend death, he will receive life in prison.

However, the ultimate decision lies with Judge Elizabeth Scherer, who could choose to follow the recommendation of the jury if they seek the death penalty or choose to instead sentence him to life.

The trial’s conclusion comes after years of delays in the court proceedings.

It is more than four years since Cruz, then 19, travelled to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day 2018 armed with an AR-15.

He stalked the freshman building, murdering 14 students and three staff members.

In October 2021, Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

Prosecutors: ‘What he wanted to do, what his plan was and what he did was murder’

In the state’s closing argument, prosecutor Mike Satz outlined in gut-wrenching detail the extent of planning Cruz put into carrying out the school shooting and walked jurors through the graphic moments of the attack – including how he shot and killed some terrified victims at point blank range.

“The testimony revealed the unspeakable, horrific brutality and the unrelentless cruelty that the defendant performed in the 1200 building on February 14 2018,” he said.

The prosecutor walked jurors through Cruz’s extensive preparations in the lead-up to the massacre, describing the plans as “goal directed”, “calculated” and “purposeful”.

Mr Satz said that Cruz’s online statements are a “window to his soul” and urged jurors to review his YouTube comments and internet history where he spoke of his desire to kill as many people as he could.

“It has been said that what one writes and what one says is a window into someone’s soul and some of the remarks the defendant wrote on his YouTube were: ‘no mercy, no questions, double tap’, ‘I’m going to kill a s*** ton of people and murder children’,” he said.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz in court on 11 October during closing arguments (AP)

“And on July 4 2017, ‘I love to see the families suffer.’”

He told jurors that “every YouTube comment, every search, everything that’s in evidence you can review when you deliberate”, saying that “what one writes and what one says is a window into someone’s soul”.

Mr Satz said that Cruz’s comments and plans online were what he “wanted to do” and “what he did do”.

“What he wanted to do, what his plan was and what he did was to murder children at school and their caretakers,” he said.

“That’s what he wanted to do, that’s what he planned to do and that’s what he did.

“And he picked Valentine’s Day to do it.”

Pointing to both his online search history and his statements in jailhouse interviews with psychologists this year, Cruz researched other mass shootings for years in preparation for his own.

Footage previously shown in court showed the gunman describing how he began watching documentaries of the Columbine shooting when he was around 14 years old.

“We know he’s been thinking about it for a long time,” said Mr Satz.

“What do you do when you want to accomplish something? You research, you search.”

Cruz studied other mass shootings including the massacres at Virginia Tech and Charlottesville, he said.

Then he planned out the details, acquiring the items he needed – buying the AR-15 around a year before the shooting and then “accumulating a lot of bullets” and gun magazines and a vest to be able to carry all the magazines.

He also looked into past cases of how long it would take police to respond to a mass shooting and downloaded the bell schedule for the school to determine the best time to carry out his attack.

Mr Satz said Cruz worked out the time between when the gates would be unlocked for the end of school but students would not have left yet – so that

He even researched and planned to tell the Uber driver he was going to a music lesson so that they wouldn’t be suspicious of the large bag he was carrying laden with weapons, Mr Satz said.

Jurors also heard how Cruz looked into buying a guitar case to keep up this pretence and chose to wear his Marjory Stoneman JROTC shirt to blend in with other students.

Lori Alhadeff, mother of Alyssa Alhadeff, leaves the courtroom as Assistant State Attorney Mike Satz details the murders of the 17 students and staff members (AP)

“All of these details he thought of and that’s exactly what he did,” said Mr Satz.

He added: “He did all this research and did all this thinking.”

Mr Satz walked jurors moment by moment through the shooting itself, from the killer coming face to face with student Chistopher McKenna in the east stairwell of the freshman building and telling him “you better get out”.

Family members of the victims wiped away tears as they once again heard the graphic details of each of their murders.

Cruz “was hunting his victims” as he stalked the freshman building, firing off 139 bullets in just seven minutes.

His first victims were Gina Montalto, Martin Duque Anguiano and Luke Hoyer who he shot in the first floor corridor.

After shooting into other classrooms on that floor and shooting athletic director Chris Hixon, he returned to the three students and opened fire on them a second time “to finish them off”.

Mr Satz revealed that two of Gina’s gunshot wounds were contact wounds, meaning that Cruz had the end of his AR-15 “right up against her chest and right up on her abdomen, right on her skin”.

The prosecutor reminded jurors of comments Cruz made online before the shooting, where he said “I don’t mind shooting a girl in the chest”.

“That’s exactly what he did to Gina Montalto,” he said.

The defendant fired 70 shots on the first floor and two shots on the west stairwell as he opened fire killing coach Aaron Feis, jurors heard.

When Cruz reached the second floor, students and staff were hiding in classrooms exercising the active shooter drills – after hearing the gunfire on the floor below.

“He fired six shots on the second floor as he couldn’t find any targets,” said Mr Satz.

On the third floor, students and staff hadn’t heard the gunfire on the first floor. Instead, dust from the gunfire had set the smoke alarms off, prompting people to evacuate their classrooms.

Hearing the shots fired on the second floor, students and staff tried to return to their classrooms just as the gunman continued up to the third floor.

Mr Satz told the graphic details of how Cruz shot and killed victims who didn’t make it into the classrooms in time.

He reminded jurors of Cruz’s own description of the moment he shot student Peter Wang in the head.

“His head blew up like a water balloon,” he quoted Cruz as saying, in footage from a March 2022 interview with a psychologist played in court during the rebuttal case.

In total, Cruz fired 61 rounds on the third floor – 139 rounds in total during his murderous rampage.

Mr Satz then detailed Cruz’s chilling behaviour in the aftermath of the shooting, as he blended in with the students and staff evacuating to leave the scene and went to a nearby Subway and McDonalds.

When he bumped into someone he knew, Mr Satz said he said “hi” and when asked about his college plans, told them he would be going “somewhere in Florida”.

Prosecutor Mike Satz gestures as if he is holding a rifle during his closing argument (© South Florida Sun Sentinel 2022)

While family members sobbed in the gallery – with at least one relative leaving during the graphic details – Cruz was seen writing notes to his legal team.

“I just want you to see how tactical and purposeful his actions are,” said Mr Satz.

Jurors were also shown sensitive footage not released to the public.

The prosecutor walked through seven aggravating factors which he said are reasons that Cruz should be sentenced to death.

These are: that the defendant has been previously convicted of another capital felony or a felony involving the use or threat of violence to another person; the defendant knowingly created a great risk of death to many persons; the murders were especially heinous, atrocious or cruel; he murders were cold, calculated and premeditated; the murders were committed to disrupt or hinder a lawful government function – in this case, the running of a school; that a murder victinm was an appointed public official and that the murders were committed during the course of a burglary.

These seven aggravating factors together “outweigh any mitigation about anything about the defendant’s background or character,” Mr Satz said.

The prosecutor went on to pick holes in the mitigating factors which the defence is set to argue mean that Cruz’s life should be spared.

These included the claims that Cruz’s biological mother smoked, drank alcohol and abused drugs while pregnant.

Mr Satz said that the behaviour of Cruz’s biological mother “did not turn Nikolas Cruz into a mass murderer”. He also pointed to the state’s evidence that Cruz has antisocial personality disorder and can control his behaviour.

Mr Satz ended his closing argument by reading out the names of each of the 17 victims that Cruz murdered.

“For all of them, the appropriate sentence for Nikolas Cruz is the death penalty,” he said.