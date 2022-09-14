Nikolas Cruz’s defence rests case in bombshell move blasted ‘unprofessional’ by judge

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The defence has rested its case in the sentencing trial for Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, in a bombshell move that has derailed proceedings and sparked a furious response from the judge.

The defence previously said it planned to call around 80 witnesses as they seek to urge jurors to sentence Cruz to life in prison without parole instead of to death.

Since the team of public defenders began presenting its case back on 22 August, less than half of those witnesses have been called.

Before jurors entered the courtroom on Wednesday morning, Judge Elizabeth Scherer asked the defence who it was calling as its next witness and which member of the team would be questioning them.

It was then that the defence gave the shock announcement that it was resting its case.

“Your honour, at this time the defence rests,” said Cruz’s attorney.

The move caught the entire courtroom off guard, with the prosecution retorting that they were expecting another 40 witnesses for the defence and so were unprepared for their rebuttal case.

Judge Elizabeth Scherer looked baffled by the announcement, telling them: “We’re not playing chess.”

After she recovered from the initial shock, she launched into a scathing admonishment of the defence team, labelling their actions the most “unprofessional” she had ever come across in her career.

“I just want to say that this is the most uncalled for, unprofessional way to try a case,” she fumed.

“You all knew about this and even if you didn’t make your decision until this morning, to have 22 people and all these staff and every attorney march into court and be waiting like some sort of game.

“Now I’m going to have to send them home. The state’s not ready. They’re not going to have a witness ready...

“I have never experienced a level of unprofessionalism in my career.”

Cruz, then 19, murdered 17 students and staff members in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on 14 February 2018.