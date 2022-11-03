Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Two teenage boys in Iowa accused of murdering their 66-year-old Spanish teacher were allegedly motivated to commit the brutal act after one of the students received a bad grade, court files have revealed.

New details about the events that led up to the gruesome 2 November 2021 murder of Fairfield teacher Nohema Graber were revealed in court this week.

Prosecutors said that Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale, now both 17, beat Graber to death with a baseball bat out of frustration over a bad grade she had given one of them in her Spanish class.

“The poor grade is believed to be the motive behind the murder of [Nohema] Graber which directly connects Miller,” read court documents filed by Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding and Assistant Iowa Attorney General Scott Brownd.

Both teenagers, who were 16 at the time of the murder, are charged with first-degree murder.

The alleged motive came to light as lawyers for Mr Miller are asking the court to strike certain pieces of evidence, including his client’s social media history, four search warrants and evidence from his home, from his upcoming trial.

On Wednesday, the judge began to hear arguments about the evidence.

Here, The Independent breaks down everything we know about the case so far:

The murder

On 3 November 2021, Graber’s badly-beaten body was discovered in Chautauqua Park in Fairfield, Iowa – hours after she was reported missing.

Her body was found “concealed under a tarp, wheelbarrow and railroad ties” and she had suffered “trauma to the head”, police said.

Two days after her body was found, police announced the arrests of two 16-year-old suspects.

This combination of photos shows Jeremy Goodale, left, and Willard Miller at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Fairfield, Iowa, on 23 Nov 2021 (AP)

Mr Miller and Mr Goodale, students at Fairfield High School, were charged with murder in the first degree and conspiracy to commit forcible felony.

Jefferson County Attorney Chauncy Moulding alleges in court filings that the impetus for the murder began after Mr Miller met with his Spanish teacher at the school to discuss a bad grade he’d received in her class that would harm his overall GPA.

Although the 17-year-old initially denied having any involvement in his teacher’s disappearance and death, he allegedly “later stated he had knowledge of everything but did not participate,” the documents read.

Based on the state’s account of events, Graber drove after school to the park – where she would always go on her daily walk. She left her vehicle at around 4pm in the parking lot.

At some point during her walk, the pair of teens allegedly ambushed her with a baseball bat and dealt the fatal blows.

Prosecutors said witnesses then saw Graber’s van leaving the park approximately 42 minutes after she had arrived – being driven away by two males in the front seat.

This photo provided by the Fairfield (Iowa) Police Department shows Nohema Graber (AP)

The van was later found at the end of a rural road. Prosecutors said a call was placed from Mr Goodale’s phone to a witness, who picked the two suspects up from the same road.

The evidence

On Wednesday, Mr Miller’s attorney Christine Branstad made the case that evidence should be suppressed from his upcoming trial.

This evidence includes information gathered from his home, statements the then-16-year-old made to police, information from his cellphone and chat history from his Snapchat account.

Ms Branstad is arguing that the four search warrants that brought this evidence to light should be struck from the record because investigators failed to show the magistrate judge their informant was reliable or that the information should be treated as reliable.

During an interview with Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation agents, Mr Miller allegedly admitted that he took the wheelbarrow used to cover Graber’s body from his home.

A witness also told police that they saw a wheelbarrow being pushed down a street before midnight on the night of the murder.

Willard Miller listens during a reverse waiver hearing, on 6 May 2022, at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Fairfield, Iowa (Photos by Joseph Cress; Iowa City Press-Citizen, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK)

Investigators have also cited evidence from Mr Goodale’s Snapchat history, which a witness who knew the teens showed to authorities after the murder.

In the Snapchat messages, Mr Goodale allegedly revealed that the two defendants “were involved in the planning, execution and disposal of evidence” in Graber’s murder.

The search warrant for the Snapchat messages also allegedly revealed how the pair had “surveilled” Graber and provided additional details about how they killed her, disposed of her body and covered up evidence.

What sentence do they face?

Both Mr Miller and Mr Goodale are being tried as adults over the murder.

While they were both aged 16 at the time of the killing, in Iowa law anyone 16 or over charged with a forcible felony is automatically waived to adult court and is subject to the same criminal procedures and penalties as adults.

If convicted of first-degree murder, they each face life in prison.

However, Iowa law does dictate that juvenile offenders – even those accused in the most heinous and serious crimes – must be given an opportunity for parole.

In 2016, the Iowa Supreme Court banned judges from imposing murder sentences of life without parole for offenders under age 18.

What happens next?

The two accused killers are being tried separately, with Mr Miller’s trial scheduled for 20 March 2023 and Mr Goodale’s set to begin on 5 December.

Initially, the two faced trial together but Mr Goodale’s attorneys successfully filed to separate the cases.