A North Carolina trooper has been killed in an apparent accident involving his trooper brother who was responding to a traffic stop, according to authorities.

John S Horton, the North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper who was killed on Monday, had been waiting for his brother James N Horton to arrive at the scene of a traffic stop at about 9pm in Rutherford County when he was struck.

The responding trooper, authorities said in a press release, lost control of his vehicle and hit his brother’s car and a motorcyclist who had been detained on High Shoals Church Road, roughly four miles southwest of Mooresboro.

While the motorcyclist, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. John Horton was taken to a hospital in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where he later died, as WSOC-TV reported.

James Horton was meanwhile treated for minor injuries and has since been released.

“Our hearts are broken with the loss of our friend and our brother, Trooper John Horton” said Colonel Freddy L Johnson Jr, commander of the State Highway Patrol in North Carolina.

“For all involved in this tragic event the coming days will undoubtedly be difficult, but we are committed to stand alongside them with our thoughts, prayers and unwavering support.”

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is reportedly investigating the collision and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol Collision Reconstruction Unit is also assisting.