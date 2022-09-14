Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A package blew up on Northeastern University's campus this week, leaving behind a rambling note making vague threats against META CEO and Facebook cofounder Mark Zuckerberg and one staffer injured.

On the same day, another package was disposed of near Boston's Museum of Fine Arts — located on the outskirts of Northeastern's campus — after it was discovered by the city's police.

The FBI has launched an investigation to find the culprit. Here's what we know:

The Packages

On Tuesday, a package was delivered to Northeastern University's Holmes Hall, which houses several humanities subjects as well as a virtual reality research centre. According to a university map, Holmes Hall is across the street from a residence hall.

At some point on Tuesday night, a 45-year-old staff member at the university opened the package and it blew up, causing him minor injuries to his fingers. Police were called at 7:18pm to respond.

Investigators reportedly did not find any traces of combustible material in the package, per CNN. The container was reportedly pressurised and blew up when the staffer opened it, causing it to depressurise rapidly in his hands. Sources speaking to the network described the package as a plastic Pelican container.

Boston's bomb squad located the second package and rendered it safe it before any other university officials could stumble upon the package.

While Boston police provided some insight in a press release after the incident, city law enforcement officials have otherwise provided few details.

The Facebook Connection

CNN‘s reporting notes that unnamed law enforcement sources claim that a "rambling" note criticising Mr Zuckerberg and "the relationship between academic institutions and the developers of virtual reality."

Northeastern University and META/Facebook have partnered in the past to expand computer science training and career opportunities, and many Northeastern graduates have gone on to work at the tech behemoth.

Last year, Facebook became the subject of yet another public lashing when a document leak — collectively called the "Facebook Papers" — showed that company employees were concerned for the impact it was having on society and doubted the company's ability to moderate content on its platform.

The document leak prompted Congress to call Mr Zuckerberg to explain what was happening at his company. Shortly after the scandal, Mr Zuckerberg announced that the company would shift its focus to bring about the "metaverse," and would thus rebrand itself as "Meta."

The metaverse, a term coined in the 1992 dystopian novel "Snow Crash,” is being touted by individuals like Mr Zuckerberg as the next evolution of social media, moving the social experience from 2D screens into a 3D virtual reality spaces.

While VR is not essential to a metaverse, it is central to Mr Zuckerberg's vision. Developers like those at the Northeastern University will be the ones to ultimately bring it to fruition.

Aftermath

No students were injured in the incident, and the city's mayor vowed that her administration would keep it safe for students like those at Northeastern University.

"I take very seriously that this city is home to everyone's young people, from our littlest learners up to our college students and university staff," Boston Mayor Michelle Wu told WCVB. "So we want to make sure we emphasize that this is of the utmost priority: the safety and well-being of all of our young people here."

The FBI office in Boston has sent agents to join the investigation alongside the Boston Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Boston Regional Intelligence.

Tuesday night classes at Northeastern were cancelled due to the investigation. The incident also forced students to lock down for hours during the investigation.

Police sent out messages alerting the public that the area was safe around 10pm. An hour and a half later Northeastern University advised students it would be open for normal operation on Wednesday.