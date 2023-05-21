At least 10 people killed, nine injured in shootout in northern Mexico

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A shootout at a car show in northern Mexico’s Baja California has left at least 10 dead and another nine injured, the municipal government said on Saturday.

The shootout took place during an all-terrain car racing show in the San Vicente area of the city of Ensenada, the Baja California state attorney general’s office said.

Preliminary reports from the 911 call said that people with long guns were seen shooting at the participants at a gas station around 2.18pm (21.18pm GMT), reported Reuters.

Officials said municipal and state police, the Marines, the Fire Department and Mexican Red Cross, among other agencies, rushed to the scene of the shootout.

Visuals of the shootout shared on social media showed people running around and reacting in confusion with gunshots being fired and audible in the arena. Some injured people were also seen on the ground.

The director of the Agencia Fronteriza de Noticias (AFN Tijuana) said that the mass shooting was “due to a ‘fight’ between the CJNG (cartel) and the Sinaloa cartel,” citing unnamed sources, reported Times of San Diego.

In a separate message, the organisers of the two-day event, Cachanillazo shared a message of sympathy to those affected by the tragedy, adding that “unfortunately, what happened during the tour was not in our hands”.

“We are as baffled as all of you since we have nothing to do with what happened,” the message read.

A special group to investigate the shooting has been commissioned by attorney general Ricardo Ivan Carpio Sanchez, confirmed mayor Armando Ayala Robles.

The identities or nationalities of the victims are not immediately clear.

The wounded have been shifted to hospitals in northern Baja California by Mexico’s Red Cross, reported Fox8.