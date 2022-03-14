Nurse thrown down stairs in brutal rail station attack caught on video

A nurse was left with three broken ribs and a broken clavicle after she was thrown down the stairs of a Seattle rail station in a brutal unprovoked attack.

Alexander Jay, 40, was caught on camera repeatedly throwing the victim and then kicking her during the vicious assault, say King County prosecutors.

Police say that the attack was unprovoked and that the 62-tear-old victim needed surgery to fix her broken clavicle.

As she got to her feet after the initial attack, security video shows the victim being grabbed again and thrown down another stretch of the concrete steps.

The suspect then allegedly tried to grab her and throw her for a third time, but the victim is seen clinging to a railing.

After kicking and punching the victim, the suspect then ran up the stairs and fled the scene.

“The male who assaulted her was in the same car on the light rail train with her, facing her,” a detective stated in the probable cause certificate.

“She was standing, and he was seated. They had no interaction or confrontation. He continued to pull his mask down while on the light rail, and she got a good look at his face. The cross (tattoo) on his face stood out to her, and she recognized him as the same male who later assaulted her.”

A security guard eventually came to the woman’s aid

The suspect was arrested by Seattle police the day after the attack and faces arraignment on second-degree assault on 24 March, according to KIRO7.

As of Monday he remains in prison on a $150,000 bail.

Court documents state that the suspect has criminal convictions in the state of Washington including burglary, theft, selling stolen property and several instances of domestic violence.

He also has prior convictions in California for theft, drug possession, auto theft and burglary.

Courts in Washington have issued more than 15 bench warrants for the suspect failing to attend hearings.