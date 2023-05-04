Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Protesters gathered on a New York City subway platform on Wednesday demanding justice for a homeless man after his death was ruled a homicide.

Jordan Neely, 30, died when a Marine veteran, 24, placed him in a chokehold on board an F Train in Manhattan on Monday afternoon.

Disturbing cellphone footage, circulating online, shows the veteran – who has not been publicly named – wrestling Neely to the floor before pinning him in a chokehold.

Neely, who used to be a Michael Jackson impersonator at Times Square, was held in the chokehold for almost three minutes while two other passengers were also seen helping to restrain him.

The 30-year-old lost consciousness and was rushed to hospital. He never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead that day.

On Wednesday, the medical examiner officially ruled Neely’s death a homicide and determined that it was caused by the chokehold.

But, despite the ruling, the 24-year-old veteran has not been arrested over his death – sparking outrage among New Yorkers.

A large group of protesters gathered inside the East Houston and Lafayette subway station on Wednesday demanding charges be brought against Neely’s accused killer.

They chanted “Jordan Neely, say his name!” and “F*** Eric Adams” as they were met by a heavy NYPD presence.

NYPD officers on the scene of Jordan Neely’s death (AP)

One demonstrator told CBS New York that they were “outraged” over both Neely’s death and the fact that his accused killer was still walking free.

“We’re just outraged as a community that there has been no arrest or formal of charges against the man who has yet to be identified who killed Jordan Neely,” they said.

Another person said: “A life was senselessly taken away. Someone who was homeless, struggling with mental health. Right now a lot of folks are infuriated because our government is not prioritizing housing.”