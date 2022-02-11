A New York City man has been indicted after he allegedly assaulted a 61-year-old Chinese immigrant who died months later.

Jarrod Powell, 50, has been charged in an indictment issued by the New York State Supreme Court, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. He is being charged with second-degree murder as a hate crime.

The indictment was announced Thursday, according to NBC News.

Yao Pan Ma, the man Mr Powell allegedly assaulted, died on New Year's Eve after he was hospitalised for nearly eight months following the attack.

“The devastating death of Yao Pan Ma, a beloved father of two, occurred amidst a surge of anti-Asian attacks targeting our families, friends, neighbors, and New York values,” Mr Bragg said in a statement. “As alleged, Jarrod Powell selectively attacked Mr Ma for no other reason than his race."

Mr Ma was collecting cans to recycle and use for his rent money when Mr Powell is alleged to have attacked him.

According to court records, Mr Powell has been accused of running up behind Mr Ma and striking him, knocking him to the ground. He then allegedly stamped on Mr Ma's head several times and kicked him in the head, face and neck.

The attack was captured on surveillance video and was released by the NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force following the attack.

Mr Powell allegedly fled the scene, leaving Mr Ma unconscious on the ground.

A bus driver who saw the attack flagged down a nearby ambulance. Mr Ma was then taken to the hospital and received treatment for facial fractures and brain bleeding. He was subsequently placed on life support as he suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Mr Powell was arrested on 27 April, several days after the attack, on attempted murder and hate crimes charges.

He has pleaded not guilty to the initial charges.

Mr Powell told police he had previously been attacked by two "Korean or Japanese" men the prior day, which he claims fuelled his attack. Mr Ma is Chinese.

The attack was a high profile example of a worsening trend in hate crimes aimed at Asian Americans. Reporting at the time highlighted the rising number of attacks, which advocates believe may have been driven by anti-Asian sentiment caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Some individuals – including Republican lawmakers like former President Donald Trump – blamed China for the pandemic. Advocates believe that line of logic fuelled the spread of negative Asian stereotypes.