Man in stolen car plows into ten people in midtown Manhattan

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ten people have been injured after a stolen car plowed into a busy sidewalk in Midtown Manhattan.

The driver, aged 20, slammed into the crowd while being pursued by police at East 42nd Street and Lexington Avenue, near Grand Central Station, during Tuesday evening’s rush hour.

The victims, ranging from six years old to 72, were transported to nearby Bellevue Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the New York Police Department said.

Video from the scene showed a 2018 maroon Hyundai Tucson with Illinois plates with a badly-damaged front. The car was reported stolen from the Bronx in July.

The NYPD said that officers had tried to pull over the vehicle to determine if it was the stolen car but the driver refused. A cyclist was also hit during the chase and a yellow cab.

After making a U-turn and driving in the wrong direction on Lexingon Avenue, the maroon Hyundai hit a black Toyota head-on.

People on the street prevented the driver from fleeing until he was arrested. Police are still seeking a female passenger of the maroon Hyundai who fled the scene.