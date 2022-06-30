A young mother walking with her baby in New York was shot and killed after a gunman attacked her from behind, authorities say.

At about 8:30pm on Wednesday night, near Lexington and East 95th Street, a 20-year-old woman pushing her months-old child in a stroller was approached from behind by a hooded gunman, who then fired one fatal shot into the back of her head, police say.

The shocking murder came just days after the Supreme Court struck down a New York law that requires people to demonstrate a particular need for carrying a gun in order to get a license to carry one in public. The justices said the requirement violates the Second Amendment right to “keep and bear arms.”

During a news conference following the shocking murder, New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell the victim was rushed to Metropolitian Hospital in crtitical condition. She was pronounced dead approximately an hour after arriving, he added, without identifying the victim.

The suspect remains at large and is described as having been dressed in all black and a hooded sweatshirt. There was no word on a possible motive.

The brazen murder took place in one of the city’s most affluent neighbourhoods and just blocks away from a playground, where kids playing reportedly heard a loud “boom” that they only later processed as being a gunshot when they saw the terrible scene that had unfolded, according to the DailyMail.com.

“I was really confused, because I thought maybe this was fireworks. But then I realized that no, this is serious and that there was a gunshot,” a 10-year-old girl in the area told the Mail.