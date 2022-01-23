Man pushed onto NYC subway tracks a week after fatal attack on Asian woman

A 61-year-old man was pushed into the path of an oncoming train at Fulton St subway station in Manhattan on Sunday morning.

An NYPD spokesman told The Independent the victim had been waiting on the southbound A/C platform at 11.30am when he was shoved onto tracks as the train approached the station.

The man was able to climb back onto the platform before the train arrived and avoided touching the electrified third rail, the spokesman said.

He suffered minor injuries and was taken to Presybterian Hospital where he was conscious and alert on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The suspect fled the station on foot and remains at large, the spokesman said.

He is described as a a Black male in his 20s, between 5ft 5 and 5ft 7 (1.65m to 1.74m), and wearing a camoflaugued jacket with a red patch, green pants and a blue scarf.

The attack comes eight days after Michelle Go was killed when she was pushed onto tracks at Times Square in what police called an unprovoked attack.

New Yorkers turned out in large numbers to call for an end to anti-Asian hate crimes after Michelle Go was killed when she was pushed onto subway tracks (The Associated Press)

Simon Martial, 61, has been charged with second-degree murder and remains in custody after being ordered to undergo psychological exam. Officials said Martial was homeless and had several run-ins with police over “emotional disturbances”.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has vowed to crack down on soaring violent crime levels in the city.