Man killed after breaking his neck jumping over NYC subway ticket barrier

Incident occurred at Forest Hills-71st Avenue train station in Queens

Gino Spocchia
Monday 03 January 2022 15:11
<p>The Forest Hills-71st Avenue train subway station </p>

The Forest Hills-71st Avenue train subway station

(Getty Images)

Police have identified a 28-year-old man who reportedly died after jumping a turnstile at a subway station in New York City.

Christopher De La Cruz, of Queens, New York, was named by a spokesperson for The New York Police Department (NYPD) on Monday as the man who died on Sunday morning.

Reports suggested that De La Cruz had been intoxicated when he broke his neck during a fall at the Forest Hills-71st Avenue station at about 6.45am that day.

The NYPD spokesperson told The Independent that De La Cruz was found “unconscious and unresponsive” by first responders in the mezzanine of the station.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and reports suggest that no criminality is suspected in his death.

Police reportedly told the New York Post that De La Cruz had been “attempting to evade the fare”, but that remained unconfirmed on Monday.

A video reportedly from the incident meanwhile shows the man jumping a turnstile and misplacing his foot before fallling.

It has not, however, been released, as Pix11 News reported, and allegedly shows the man striking his head fatally on a cement floor – and that he appeared to be intoxicated.

A medical examiner is set to confirm a cause of death, the NYPD spokesperson said.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in