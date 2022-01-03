Man killed after breaking his neck jumping over NYC subway ticket barrier

Police have identified a 28-year-old man who reportedly died after jumping a turnstile at a subway station in New York City.

Christopher De La Cruz, of Queens, New York, was named by a spokesperson for The New York Police Department (NYPD) on Monday as the man who died on Sunday morning.

Reports suggested that De La Cruz had been intoxicated when he broke his neck during a fall at the Forest Hills-71st Avenue station at about 6.45am that day.

The NYPD spokesperson told The Independent that De La Cruz was found “unconscious and unresponsive” by first responders in the mezzanine of the station.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and reports suggest that no criminality is suspected in his death.

Police reportedly told the New York Post that De La Cruz had been “attempting to evade the fare”, but that remained unconfirmed on Monday.

A video reportedly from the incident meanwhile shows the man jumping a turnstile and misplacing his foot before fallling.

It has not, however, been released, as Pix11 News reported, and allegedly shows the man striking his head fatally on a cement floor – and that he appeared to be intoxicated.

A medical examiner is set to confirm a cause of death, the NYPD spokesperson said.