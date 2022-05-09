Off-duty officer reportedly kills love triangle rival, then self, at New York Buffalo Wild Wings
A reported love triangle involving an off-duty NYPD officer and another man ended in bloodshed at a New York Buffalo Wild Wings.
The off-duty officer reportedly shot another man and then turned his gun on himself on Sunday night, sources told the New York Post.
The incident occurred around 10:30pm.
Investigators allegedly believe the shooting may have been over a woman.
The NYPD did not immediately release the name of the officer, and further information has not been provided.
