Police in New York are hunting a male suspect who they say punched or elbowed seven different Asian women in little more than two hours.

According to the New York Police Department, the assaults took place on Sunday night from 6:30 to 8:37pm, all in southern Manhattan. The victims ranged from 19 to 57 years old, and were all attacked without provocation.

“In all 7 cases the suspect punched Asian female victims,” the NYPD said in a statement on Twitter.

Police also released video footage of the suspect, who appears to be a white man with blond hair. The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying him, offering a reward of up to $3,500.

The Department says it is investigating the assaults as a hate crime.

Attacks against Asian Americans have skyrocketed in recent years, particularly in New York City. From 2020 to 2021, reported crimes against New Yorkers of Asian descent more than tripled, according to data released by the NYPD.

In Sunday’s spree, the first attack took place in Midtown Manhattan at about 6:30pm. Police say the suspect approached a 57-year-old woman, punched her in the face, and fled the scene.

“There was no prior interaction and no statements were made,” the NYPD told NBC News.

About ten minutes later, the suspect struck again. On East 30th St, police say he punched a 25-year-old woman in the face and arm, then fled the scene again.

As the assailant made his way down Manhattan, his attacks accelerated. Over the next ten minutes, he allegedly punched a 21-year-old on East 23rd St, then a 25-year-old on East 17th St. Then he elbowed two women in the face – the first victim aged 19, the second 25.

At 8:37pm, the suspect allegedly pushed a 20-year-old woman to the ground on East 8th St. Police say this was his final attack.

The victims suffered minor injuries, including cut lips, scrapes, and facial swelling. Only one woman, the 57-year-old in the first attack, was hospitalized.

Police have asked anyone with information on the incidents to call it in at 800-577-TIPS or send a tip anonymously at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.