Two NYPD officers shot in Harlem

Two New York City Police Department officers were shot responding to a domestic violence call in Harlem on Friday.

Several outlets have reported that both officers were fatally shot. The office of New York City Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD officials have not confirmed their deaths.

A suspect was also shot, though their condition was not immediately clear.

The NYPD officers are third and fourth to be shot in the line of duty this week.

Mayor Adams is meeting with police officials at Harlem Hospital, where he is expected to hold a briefing later tonight, according to his office.

“My heart is with Harlem, the officers and their families, and [NYPD] after tonight’s tragic shooting,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Twitter. “My team is ready to support [Mayor Adams] in any way necessary.”

NYPD urged people to stay away from the area following the shooting on West 135th Street between Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd and Malcolm X Blvd.

The shootings on 21 January come one day after a detective suffered what officials called a potential “career-ending injury” after he was shot in the leg. On Tuesday, an officer was shot in the leg during an incident in The Bronx.

A total of five NYPD officers have been shot within the first few weeks of 2022.

In his address to the US Conference of Mayors this week, Mayor Adams – who was inaugurated on 1 January – focused his attention on the realities of crime and public safety concerns, on the heels of a random attack on a Times Square subway platform that gripped the nation’s attention.

The last NYPD officer fatally shot in the line of duty, Brian Mulkeen, was hit by friendly fire while struggling with an armed man after chasing and shooting at him in the Bronx in September 2019.

This is a breaking news story. More follows...