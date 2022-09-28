Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Six injured after gunmen open fire at school in Oakland, California

Three in critical condition

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Wednesday 28 September 2022 23:41
Cellphone video from inside Oakland school after campus shooting

At least six people were injured in a shooting at an Oakland, California, high school campus on Wednesday, according to police.

Witnesses told police a car stopped outside of the shared grounds of Rusdale Newcomer and Bay Area Technology School around 12.45pm, and three gunmen got out and started shooting before fleeing.

The six victims are all 18-plus, according to Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf, though it’s unclear whether any of the injured are students.

“The unbridled access to firearms in our country is inexcusable,” Ms Schaaf added in a Wednesday statement on Wednesday.

Five people have been taken to local hospitals for treatment, including three people whose injuries are critical.

A 13-year-old student called her father as she hid underneath her desk and gunshots could be heard in the background.

"I didn’t have too much information but I just rushed over," the father told KTVU. "I was about to rush the police. I was first in line, and they wouldn’t let me through. I asked them, ‘What if it was your daughter?’"

Police are reuniting parents and their children at a church across the street from the campus.

Oakland Police Department captain Casey Johnson said at a press briefing on the scene officials are asking members of the public with video relevant to the shooting to share their information with police.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in