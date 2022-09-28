Six injured after gunmen open fire at school in Oakland, California
Three in critical condition
At least six people were injured in a shooting at an Oakland, California, high school campus on Wednesday, according to police.
Witnesses told police a car stopped outside of the shared grounds of Rusdale Newcomer and Bay Area Technology School around 12.45pm, and three gunmen got out and started shooting before fleeing.
The six victims are all 18-plus, according to Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf, though it’s unclear whether any of the injured are students.
“The unbridled access to firearms in our country is inexcusable,” Ms Schaaf added in a Wednesday statement on Wednesday.
Five people have been taken to local hospitals for treatment, including three people whose injuries are critical.
A 13-year-old student called her father as she hid underneath her desk and gunshots could be heard in the background.
"I didn’t have too much information but I just rushed over," the father told KTVU. "I was about to rush the police. I was first in line, and they wouldn’t let me through. I asked them, ‘What if it was your daughter?’"
Police are reuniting parents and their children at a church across the street from the campus.
Oakland Police Department captain Casey Johnson said at a press briefing on the scene officials are asking members of the public with video relevant to the shooting to share their information with police.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
