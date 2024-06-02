Overnight shooting in Ohio kills one, wounds dozens: police

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An early morning shooting on a street in Ohio killed one person and injured 24 others, some critically, according to police.

Officials said shots were reported early Sunday just after midnight in the city of Akron, where multiple victims struck by gunfire were reported. Local hospitals told emergency dispatchers soon afterwards that people were arriving in their emergency departments with gunshot wounds.

Captain Michael Miller, an Akron police public information officer, said Sunday morning that there were 25 total victims. Some of the victims were in critical condition while others had injuries that were not life-threatening, Mr Miller said.

This total includes one 27-year-old man who was killed, News 5 Cleveland reports.

A police officer pictured at the scene of a shooting in Akron, Ohio on Sunday. Police say one person is dead and two dozen are injured ( AP )

Cleveland Clinic told News 5 they admitted seven patients to the hospital early Sunday, with one in critical condition. The hospital was under a hard lockdown from just after midnight until around 3:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, Summa Health told the outlet its hospital received 15 patients this morning. 13 of those victims had non-life-threatening injuries, with several already being released. One person remains in critical condition, the hospital said.

The scene of an Akron, Ohio shooting pictured Sunday. Many victims have already been released from area hospitals ( AP )

The outlet reported that a street party was happening in the area before the gunfire broke out. An unnamed witness at the scene told the station that hundreds of people were enjoying themselves with everyone in white T-shirts and “women on top of vehicles dancing.”

Authorities found a gun and several bullet casings on the scene, but have yet to arrest a suspect.

“My thoughts are with the victims and those affected by the horrific shooting in Akron,” Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown said in a statement. “My office has been in contact with local officials and we are continuing to monitor the situation. Grateful for the first responders who arrived on the scene quickly.”