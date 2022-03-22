Boyfriend of Ohio woman found dead under pile of clothes charged with murder
Audreona Barnes, 18, was shot in the head and left on balcony to speed up decomposition, police say
The boyfriend of Audreona Barnes, found dead beneath a pile of clothes on an apartment balcony, has been charged with aggravated murder and gross abuse of a corpse.
Bennie Washington, 39, is alleged to have shot his 18-year-old girlfriend and left her body on the balcony of his apartment for months, according to police and court documents.
A housecleaner found Ms Barnes, who was reported missing in July, at the Cleveland apartment after Mr Washington was evicted from the property on 11 March, Cleveland.com reported. Investigators allege she was left on the balcony in an attempt to speed up the decomposition of her body.
This is a developing story; it will be updated.
