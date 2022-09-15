Ohio woman faces charges after losing second baby to co-sleeping death

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An Ohio woman faces charges after she lost her second child in a co-sleeping death, according to authorities.

Officials in Cincinnati say that Brooke Hunter’s sic-week-old infant died in June as a result of co-sleeping, one year after her first child died the same way.

The Hamilton County Prosector’s Office says that Ms Hunter had been warned about the dangers of the practice after the death of her first child.

Prosecutors say that because Ms Hunter was warned of the dangers of co-sleeping the death of her second child is considered a homicide, reports WXIX.

A grand jury indicted Ms Hunter on Wednesday on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children and a warrant was issued for her arrest.