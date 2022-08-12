Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ricky Shiffer, the 42-year-old suspect who attacked an FBI field office in Ohio, has been considered a “suspected domestic violent extremist” by investigators, law enforcement officials were quoted as saying.

An official told ABC News on Friday that Shiffer was being treated as a possible “domestic violent extremist” and that his social media history was under investigation following the attack on an FBI office on Thursday.

Shiffer was carrying an AR-15 style rifle and attempted breaching the FBI’s office in Cincinnati, Ohio, before leading law enforcement on a car chase and standoff, which ended in a shootout hours later.

Reports suggest the suspect called for violence against the FBI in the days after the bureau carried out a search of former US president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property, the report said.

