Ohio FBI shooting suspect under investigation as ‘suspected domestic violent extremist’, report says
Ricky Shiffer, the 42-year-old suspect who attacked an FBI field office in Ohio, has been considered a “suspected domestic violent extremist” by investigators, law enforcement officials were quoted as saying.
An official told ABC News on Friday that Shiffer was being treated as a possible “domestic violent extremist” and that his social media history was under investigation following the attack on an FBI office on Thursday.
Shiffer was carrying an AR-15 style rifle and attempted breaching the FBI’s office in Cincinnati, Ohio, before leading law enforcement on a car chase and standoff, which ended in a shootout hours later.
Reports suggest the suspect called for violence against the FBI in the days after the bureau carried out a search of former US president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property, the report said.
More follows
