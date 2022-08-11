Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There’s an ongoing standoff in Ohio after an armed man made threats at an FBI office in Cincinnati and led police on a car chase.

NBC News reporter Ken Dilanian said on MSNBC that “a man entered ... and fired a nail gun at law enforcement ... The man then held up an AR-15 style rifle before fleeing in a vehicle”.

He added: “A pursuit then occurred … Then the suspect got out of the car and there was a standoff.”

The Wilmington News Journal reported that police scanner traffic updates from the incident said that at 10am,the suspect, described as bald and wearing sunglasses, entered a cornfield and aimed a pistol at police, prompting law enforcement to set up a perimeter.

The threat prompted the shutdowns of several roadways.

I-71 and State Routes 68, 73, and 380 have been closed down in both directions and Clinton County is on lockdown following the potential threat at the FBI building, according to WLWT.

Officials have said that an individual arrived at the FBI office, appearing to be armed and making possible threats.

The person drove away, prompting the Ohio State Highway Patrol to set off in pursuit that lead into Clinton County. Residents and business owners have been asked to lock all doors and stay inside.

Officials from the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency said that police had exchanged gunfire with the suspect - a man in a grey shirt wearing body armour.

Shortly before 12pm on thursday, FBI Cincinnati tweeted that “at approximately 9 AM this morning an armed subject attempted to breach the Visitor Screening Facility at #FBI Cincinnati. After an alarm and a response by FBI special agents, the subject fled north onto Interstate 71”.

“The #FBI, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and local law enforcement partners are on scene near Wilmington, OH trying to resolve this critical incident,” the agency added.

Police pursue a suspect in Clinton County, Ohio (Screenshot / WLWT)

More follows...