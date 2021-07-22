An Ohio man who self-identified as an “incel” has been charged with plotting a mass-shooting targeting women in university sororities, authorities have said.

Tres Genco, aged 21, had acquired ammunition and between 2019 and 2020, wrote a manifesto in which he said he would “slaughter” women “out of hatred, jealousy and revenge”.

The Hillsboro, Ohio, resident self-identified as an “incel” or “involuntary celibate”, and was part of “an online community of predominantly men who harbour anger towards women”, authorities said on Wednesday. He was also signed-up to well known “incel” message boards.

“Incels” have previously targeted women in revenge attacks, with members blaming women for denying them sexual and romantic attention, to which they feel entitled. That including Elliot Rodger, who in May 2014 killed six people and injured 14 others outside a University of California, Santa Barbara sorority.

The US Justice Department said Mr Genco had previously fired a water pistol filled with orange juice at women in a sorority – the same bizarre act carried out by Rogers ahead of the mass shooting in 2014.

In his manifesto, the Hillsboro man indicated that “he hoped to ‘aim big’ for a kill count of 3,000 people and intended to attend military training,” which he took part in towards the end of 2019.

He also searched online for sororities and a university in Ohio, authorities said, and purchased a bulletproof vest, a hoodie with the word “revenge”, and ammunition and a holster to conceal a Glock.

Two months before his arrest by federal authorities in March 2020, Mr Genco went as far as carrying out surveillance of Ohio university, and searched online for topics including “how to plan a shooting crime” and “when does preparing for a crime become attempt?”

He faces life in prison if found guilty of attempting to commit a hate crime, and for illegally possessing firearm. He will reappear in court on Friday, The Washington Post reported.

A lawyer for Mr Genco, Richard Monahan, could not be reached.