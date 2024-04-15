The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two bodies have been found in rural Oklahoma as four people are facing murder charges following the dissapearance of two women last month while driving to pick up children.

Veronica Butler, 27, and Jilian Kelley, 39, were on their way to pick up Butler’s children last month but never made it to their final destination, as their car was fas found abandoned near Highway 95, just south of the Kansas and Oklahoma borders.

Authorities announced that four people had been arrested in connection the suspicious disappearance of the women, both of whom are mothers, and shortly after the Oklahoma State Bureau of Information said in an update that two bodies had been recovered in rural Texas County on Sunday.

Both of the individuals have been transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine their identities, as well as the cause and manner of death.

Tad Bert Cullum, 43, Tifany Machel Adams, 54, Cole Earl Twombly, 50 and Cora Twombly were arrested and charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of Veronica Butler, 27, and Jilian Kelley, 39 ( Texas County Sheriff’s Department )

The bodies were recovered just over two weeks since law enforcement officials in Oklahoma said they were beginning the search for Ms Kelley, a wife of a pastor in the area, and Ms Butler, who were driving to pick up Ms Butler’s children to attend a birthday party, but never showed.

On Saturday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced that Tad Bert Cullum, 43, Tifany Machel Adams, 54, Cole Earl Twombly, 50 and Cora Twombly were arrested in Texas and Cimarron counties.

All of the suspects have been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree.

Authorities quickly determined that foul play was a factor in their disappearance, and branded the disappearance of the women as “suspicious” from the start.

The car that the women were believed to be travelling in at the time that they went missing was found abandoned on the side of a road in Texas County, Oklahoma and a search has been taking place since the end of March.

At the time, the women were on their way to pick up “children,” as the endangered missing advisory notice by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department says.