Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Oklahoma begins 25-person execution spree with James Coddington, despite board’s recommendation for clemency

State set to execute roughly one inmate a month through 2024

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Thursday 25 August 2022 18:23
Why the death penalty isn't working for America

Oklahoma executed death row inmate James Coddington on Thursday morning, despite the state parole board’s recommendation earlier this month that the 50-year-old be granted clemency.

Coddington, who was pronounced dead at 10.16am local time without apparent complications, was convicted of the 1997 murder of his friend Albert Hale during a drug binge.

In his last words, Coddington reportedly thanked his friends, family, and attorneys, and said he wasn’t mad that Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt ultimately rejected his clemency bid on Wednesday.

 "I don’t blame you, and I forgive you,” Coddington said before the execution.

Mitchell Hale, Albert’s son, told witnesses to the execution that it “closes this chapter” of his family’s life.

"Today’s not a good day, it’s not a bad day, it’s just a new day for our family," he said.

He also faulted Coddington for not mentioning Albert Hale in his final words.

"He never apologized, he never mentioned my daddy, never mentioned my family," he said. "So, there was no true remorse."

Earlier this month, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended that Coddington be given clemency, a life sentence with the possibility of parole rather than be executed.

At the clemency hearing, Codding said he was sorry for killing his friend Hale, and that since being in prison he had kicked a lifelong drug addiction.

“I can’t apologize enough for what I did,” he said, adding, “I’m clean, I know God, I’m not … I’m not a vicious murderer.”

Coddington’s lawyers argued jurors never heard evidence of the man’s mental state when he was originally convicted, after a court improperly excluded evidence he was experiencing drug-induced psychosis that left him unable to form moral judgements.

An appeals courts later found the evidence was improperly kept out, but a federal court ultimately pronounced the error “harmless.”

Supporters of Coddington also pointed to his traumatic childhood contributing to the murder.

Coddington’s mother went to prison when he was a toddler, and he was raised by a father addicted to drugs and alcohol, who put alcohol in Coddington’s baby bottles.

The executed inmate began using drugs when he was a child.

The killing marks the first of a controversial string of 25 planned killings in a state with a long record of botched executions.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in