The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

After a 10-year-old boy woke up to find the dead bodies of his parents and three brothers after an apparent murder-suicide, neighbours have shared their shock at the tragic incident.

Oklahoma City police say the boy found his family dead on Monday morning after 42-year-old Jonathon Candy killed his wife and three sons before dying by suicide.

Police say Jonathon Candy (left) murdered his wife Lindsay Candy (right) and three of their children, mysteriously sparing the life of one son before dying by suicide ( Facebook )

“At some point, he armed himself with a gun, shot her multiple times, killing her,” Master Sgt Gary Knight said of Candy on Tuesday. “At that point, he systematically went through the home, shooting and killing their children.”

Michael Burcham, a friend of the Candy family, said the tragic incident was a “total shock.”

“The kids were real friendly,” he told KOCO. “Everybody loved the kids. Swam here at his house regularly. They played with my dog.”

The victims were identified as 39-year-old Lindsay Candy, 18-year-old Dylan, 14-year-old Ethan and 12-year-old Lucas.

Candy worked part-time for the Oklahoma City Thunder, a basketball team, and attended a game just hours before the shooting, family members and nearby residents told local outlet KOCO.

Authorities say it remains a mystery why Candy spared only his 10-year-old son.

“It’s unclear what made him want to go through the home killing the children, but make no mistake about it, what happened in that residence was nothing short of a massacre,” Mr Knight added.

Police say Jonathon Candy (left) killed his wife, Lindsay Candy (right), and three children but spared the life of his 10-year-old son for unknown reasons ( Facebook )

Mr Burcham described Candy as a “family man.”

“Him and his kids seemed like they always got along,” he said.

One neighbour described Jonathon Candy (right) as a ‘family man’ and said the apparent murder-suicide of his wife (left) and three kids was a ‘shock’ ( Facebook )

Oklahoma City police say they had no previous contact with the family and there was no known history of domestic violence.

Mustang Public Schools superintendent Charles Bradley confirmed two of the victims were current students — one in sixth grade, the other in ninth — while another was a recent graduate of the school system.

He wrote an email to families on Monday, saying the school community was “shocked, and our hearts are broken, this tragedy simply defies understanding.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch. If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.