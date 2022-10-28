Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two parents are suspected of killing their six children before setting their home alight and killing themselves in a horrifying murder-suicide in Tulsa.

Neighbours called police to report a fire at about 4pm on Thursday in a residential area of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, 13 miles (20 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa.

At a press conference on Friday, Broken Arrow Police told reporters they found the bodies of six children aged between one and 13 years in a single room at the back of the house, KOTV reported.

Both parents were found in a room towards the front of the house, and firearms were located nearby, police told the news conference.

Police said they don’t believe any of the deaths were as a result of the fire, but a medical examiner would make a final ruling.

A family of two adults and six children lived in the house, and their identities have not yet been released.

Officers from Broken Arrow Fire Department were first on the scene and located the victims’ bodies, fire chief Jeremy Moore told the news conference.

The responding officers have been offered counseling, he said.

Eyewitness Catelin Powers told the Associated Press she was driving with her children when she noticed a column of smoke coming out of the house.

“When I got closer to the house, I saw smoke pouring out from the very top of the house, which looked like maybe the attic,” she told the AP.

A man emerged from the front door of the burning house dragging an apparently unconscious, unresponsive woman.

“Her arms were flopped to her sides,” Ms Powers told the AP.

“She was in either very short shorts or underwear and a tight shirt,” the eyewitness said.

The US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting with the investigation.

