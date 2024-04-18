Police arrest Oklahoma man accused of throwing pipe bomb at Satanic Temple

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police in Oklahoma arrested a man on Wednesday accused of throwing a pipe bomb at the Massachusetts headquarters of a Satanic group.

Authorities said 49-year-old man Sean Patrick Palmer has been charged with using an explosive to damage a building following an attack last week on the Satanic Temple, a Salem based group.

On 8 April around 4am, officials said surveillance cameras outside The Satanic Temple’s headquarters spotted a man walking towards the building wearing black pants, a black face covering, and tan-coloured tactical vest and gloves.

The man ignited a pipe bomb – a type of improvised explosive device – which he then threw towards the building’s main entrance and ran away. The bomb partially detonated seconds later, causing a minor fire and related damage to the building’s exterior.

Officials also found a six-page handwritten note addressed to “Dear Satanist” and urging repentance in a flower bed adjacent to where the pipe bomb was discovered.

The US attorney’s office in Massachusetts said they said they didn’t yet have the name of any lawyer representing Mr Palmer who is a resident of Perkins in Oklahoma. Several phone numbers associated with Palmer were out of service on Wednesday, AP reported.

He is due to make an initial court appearance in Oklahoma on Thursday. If found guilty, he could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The Attorney’s Office said surveillance footage showed a black Volvo registered to Mr Palmer driving erratically in the area before and after the incident.

The Satanic Temple’s website says it does not actually worship Satan but campaigns for secularism and individual liberties.