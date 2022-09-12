Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Three children dead on Coney Island beach after ‘drowning’ as mother questioned by police

A seven, four and three month old were found two miles from 30-year-old woman

Gino Spocchia
Monday 12 September 2022 14:01

Related video: 28-year-old man killed at Coney Island during carjacking

The mother of three children who died after being found unconscious on a beach at Coney Island, New York, has been questioned, police have said.

Chief of Department Kenneth Corey told reporters at news briefing on Sunday that investigators had questioned the mother, who has not been named, after the deaths of the three children at a hospital on Monday morning, as CBS New York reported.

He said his officers were called to an apartment on Neptune Avenue at around 1.40am am by a family member concerned for the safety of the children, who “may have (been) harmed,” said Chief Corey.

While nobody answered the door to that apartment, police made contact with the children’s father, who also expressed concerns for their wellbeing and that he believed the children were with the woman on Coney Island’s Boardwalk.

Recommended

Around 90 minutes later, police got another 911 call from the mother, 30, who Chief Corey described as being soaking wet and barefoot, and without her children.

“At about 4.42am this morning, the officers discovered three children, a 7-year-old male, a 4-year-old female, and another female who’s approximately three and half months old, on the shoreline here at the water’s edge on West 35th Street in Coney Island,” the police chief then added.

CPR was performed and the three children were taken to hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

There was not believed to be a prior history of abuse or neglect, according to police, although Chief Corey stressed that all information was preliminary and the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators are reportedly considering the deaths a drowning, ABC7NY reported.

The Independent has approached the New York Police Department (NYPD) for further comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in