OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney charged with murdering boyfriend in Miami stabbing

Lawyer says she was arrested in Hawaii and faces extradition back to Florida to face trial

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Thursday 11 August 2022 01:10
(Instagram)

On OnlyFans model has been charged with murdering her boyfriend, who was stabbed to death in Miami in April.

Courtney Clenney, 26, was arrested in Hawaii on Wednesday and will be extradited back to Florida for trial.

Ms Clenney has been charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon for the 3 April stabbing of Christian “Toby” Obumseli.

“I’m completely shocked, especially since we were cooperating with the investigation and offered to voluntarily surrender her if she were charged,” her defence lawyer Frank Prieto told The Miami Herald.

“We look forward to clearing her name in court.”

Mr Prieto told the newspaper that his client was in Hawaii for substance abuse rehabilitation and treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder.

Officials in Miami say they will explain the arrest at a press conference on Thursday.

An investigation was launched after Ms Clenney allegedly killed her boyfriend at a luxury apartment building.

Her lawyers have claimed that the killing was justified as she acted in self-defence.

The suspect is known as Courtney Tailor on social media platforms, where she has more than 2m followers.

Authorities say that the couple had been dating for less than two years and that she had been arrested for domestic battery in Las Vegas. Police in Austin, Texas, and also reportedly been called to their home on multiple occasions.

They had only been living in the One Paraiso building in Edgewater, Florida, for several months, where managers had dealt with several domestic disturbance complaints and were moving to evict them, according to The Herald.

Police in Miami had been called to their apartment to deal with a domestic disturbance call on 1 April, then two days later the suspect called 911 to report that the victim had been stabbed.

