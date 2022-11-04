Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Four people have been found dead in a home in Florida after a wounded victim ran to a neighbour to call for help.

The bodies were discovered in a residence in east Orange County in Orlando early on Friday.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OSCO) responded to the scene after getting a 911 call concerning a woman who had been shot on Myers Drive at around 4am, according to Fox35.

“Early this morning, deputies responded to a home on Myers Drive and found four people dead inside after one woman who was shot there went to a neighbour’s home for help. Detectives believe everyone is accounted for and there is no danger to the community,” the office tweeted.

