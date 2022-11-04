Jump to content

Four people found dead in Florida home after wounded victim runs to neighbour for help

Gustaf Kilander
Friday 04 November 2022 14:53

Four people have been found dead in a home in Florida after a wounded victim ran to a neighbour to call for help.

The bodies were discovered in a residence in east Orange County in Orlando early on Friday.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OSCO) responded to the scene after getting a 911 call concerning a woman who had been shot on Myers Drive at around 4am, according to Fox35.

“Early this morning, deputies responded to a home on Myers Drive and found four people dead inside after one woman who was shot there went to a neighbour’s home for help. Detectives believe everyone is accounted for and there is no danger to the community,” the office tweeted.

More follows...

