At least three killed in shooting inside Safeway supermarket in Oregon, police say

At least three people have been killed in a shooting inside a Safeway supermarket in Oregon on Sunday evening, police said.

In a statement Bend Police Department told ABC News that the incident was reported after 7pm on Sunday evening at The Forum Shopping Center in Bend.

The suspected shooter is among the dead.

Bend is located about 130 miles southeast of state capital Salem.

(More follows)