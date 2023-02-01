Man suspected of kidnapping and torturing woman has been found dead

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man accused of kidnapping and torturing a woman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a standoff with police in Oregon.

Benjamin Foster, 36, died in hospital after the standoff on Tuesday in Grants Pass, Oregon, according to KTVL.

Police had surrounded a home that he was hiding underneath and had tried to talk him into surrendering himself.

Foster was wanted on suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping and assault after a woman was found restrained and beaten at a home in the city on 24 January.

Prosecutors claim Foster had allegedly tortured the woman with the intention of killing her, according to charging documents.

The victim was hospitalised in critical condition after being found in “an absolutely disgusting scene”, according to officials.

Grants Pass Police Chief Warren Hensman said that it was “not a random attack” and that the suspect and victim had a “prior relationship.”

“This will stay stained in my memory for many years to come,” Chief Hensman told CNN.

Foster allegedly fled the scene as police closed in last week and during a multi-day search was described as “extremely dangerous.”

Investigators said Foster was “actively using online dating applications to contact unsuspecting individuals who may be lured into assisting with the suspect’s escape or potentially as additional victims.”

Court records from Nevada’s Clark County state that at least two women have previously accused him of attacking and abusing them.

In 2019 Foster was accused of holding his then-girlfriend captive inside her Las Vegas apartment for two weeks.

He was charged with five felonies, including assault and battery, and faced decades in prison upon conviction.

But in August 2021, Foster reached a deal with Clark County prosecutors that saw him plead guilty to one felony count of battery and a misdemeanour count of battery constituting domestic violence.

The plea deal also settled a separate 2018 domestic violence case.