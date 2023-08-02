Oregon man arrested after woman escapes cinderblock cell in garage

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been arrested in Oregon after a woman escaped a cinderblock cell in his garage, the FBI has said.

The agency has said that Negasi Zuberi, 29, from Klamath Falls, Oregon went to Seattle and picked up a prostitute on 15 July, pretending to be an undercover officer.

The woman told the authorities that Mr Zuberi aimed a Taser at her and put her in handcuffs and leg irons before placing her in the back of his vehicle, according to KPTV.

The victim said that Mr Zuberi sexually assaulted her several times during the 450-mile drive from Seattle to Klamath Falls.

After arriving at his home, the suspect placed the victim in the makeshift cinderblock cell in the garage.

The Assistant Special Agent in Charge at the FBI Portland Field Office, Stephanie Shark, told KPTV that the legal complaint states that the “woman was kidnapped, chained, sexually assaulted, and locked in a cinderblock cell. Police say, she beat the door with her hands until they were bloody in order to break free. Her quick thinking and will to survive may have saved other women from a similar nightmare”.

The woman broke down the door of the cell when Mr Zuberi was away from the house and managed to escape and flagged down a driver who then called 911.

Mr Zuberi fled after the woman managed to get away. He was detained in Reno.

The FBI has stated that since Mr Zuberi has resided in more than 10 states since 2016 – including California, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Utah, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Alabama, and Nevada – the investigation is expanding to search further victims.

Those with information are urged to visit fbi.gov/SakimaVictims or call 1-800-CALL-FBI to provide tips. The FBI Portland Field Office can be reached at (503) 224-4181.