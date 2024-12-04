Two wounded and suspected gunman dead in shooting at California elementary school

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A gunman wounded two children then killed himself at a Northern California elementary school on Wednesday, police said.

Police arrived at Feather River Adventist School around 1pm responding to a call of shots fired.

“When we arrived, we located an individual, an adult male,” Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea told reporters. “He was down, appears to have sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

The gunman is not believed to be associated with the school. Police are working to obtain his identity.

“We are very, very early on in this investigation. There is still a lot of unknown questions, and answers that we are trying to obtain,” Honea added.

Two students were sent to the hospital after the shooting, one of whom was airlifted.

Students from Feather River, a K-8 school with 38 pupils, have been moved to Oroville’s Church of the Nazarene to be reunited with their parents.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.