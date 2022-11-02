Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A handyman has admitted killing Queens mother of two Orsolya Gaal - who was stabbed nearly 60 times and dumped in a hockey bag near her home.

David Bonola, 44, admitted killing his former lover at her Forest Park home on 16 April and will spend up to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a press release.

According to prosecutors, Bonola went to Gaal’s home after she had just arrived home from a night out.

The pair had an argument and Bonola slashed Gaal’s throat before stabbing her 58 times, the district attorney said.

He then put her body in a duffel bag and dragged it half a mile away before dumping it near a popular walking path on Metropolitan Ave where it was discovered the next morning.

Bonola had previously carried out repairs at the home, and had been in an on-again, off-again romantic with Gaal.

Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile to an upscale gated community in Forest Hills.

On Wednesday, Bonola appeared before Queens Supreme Court Justice Michael Aloise where he pled guilty to her manslaughter.

“This heinous killing devastated an entire family, left two boys without a mother, and horrified the surrounding community,” Ms Katz said in a statement.

“I want to thank my prosecutors for their exhaustive efforts in securing this plea.”