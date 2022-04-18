A person was caught on surveillance camera rolling down a duffle bag on the sidewalk inside of which the body of a 51-year-old mother was found in a New York City park, police said.

The body of Orsolya Gaal, mother of two teenage boys, was found stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens.

Her body was discovered after cops were intimated around 8am local time about a suspicious bag with traces of blood on it at the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and Jackie Robinson Parkway. The body had multiple stab wounds, police said.

A trail of blood from the bag reportedly led authorities about half a mile to an upscale gated community in Forest Hills.

Gaal's husband Howard Klein and their older son were out of state at the time of her death, social media posts suggested. She allegedly told her younger son that she was going to watch a show on Friday night, but went on a date with another man, police sources told WPIX.

"...around 4.30am you see somebody rolling this [duffel bag] down the sidewalk from multiple cameras. [Cops] actually traced it backwards from the scene to the house,” an NYPD source told New York Post.

The sources added that the man possibly killed Gaal in the basement of her home and then "put her in a duffel bag and dumped her body half a mile away". However, no arrests have been made in connection with the death.

Authorities went door-to-door interviewing her neighbours to certain whether they had seen or heard anything regarding the incident. "What a tragedy for everybody involved. I think everyone is trying to piece together what’s happened, how did this happen, and why did this happen. This is unimaginable by anyone’s standards," neighbour John Blankson told the television station.

Friends and neighbours turned to her Facebook page to condole her death. "Rest In Peace, dear friend. Love, strength, and prayers to family. You were a light in their lives and your love shines on," wrote Laura Weinert-Kendt.

"We have been friends for 10years! You are the most beautiful and kindest woman! I will Miss you!!! Can’t believe we have been talking about our puppies for the last two months. Rest In Peace," added Cecilia Shi.

The New York medical examiner will determine a cause of death. Gaal attended Budapest Business School College of International Management and Business, according to her Facebook page.