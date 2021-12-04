Oxford school shooting: Parents of alleged Michigan school shooter arrested in Detroit after going missing

The couple was arrested in a ‘residential building’ police say

Thomas Kingsley
Saturday 04 December 2021 08:12
Convoy of police cars bring Crumbley parents to Oakland County

The parents of Ethan Crumbley, the suspect in the Oxford High School shooting, were arrested early Saturday in Detroit, officials said.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were charged Friday with four counts of involuntary manslaughter over the shooting their son, Ethan, is accused of carrying out on Tuesday, when four students were killed and seven others wounded at Oxford High School.

Detroit police said in the early hours of Saturday that they had taken the couple into custody.

The police found the two at what “looked like a residential building,” Detroit police spokesman Rudy Harper said.

“We arrested them,” Harper said when asked if the parents turned themselves in.

A man hunt had been launched to find the parents after they had been due to give themselves up on Friday afternoon and had not done so, despite their lawyers insisting they had not gone missing and intended to respond to manslaughter charges. As a result of their absence, police said they had issued a so-called “fugitive warrant” and were actively searching for the couple.

Officials said the parents had ignored warning signs and called some of their actions prior to the shooting “egregious”.

The victims of the shooting have been named as Tate Myre, 16, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Hana St Juliana, 14, and Justin Shilling, 17.

Four days before the shooting, Ethan accompanied his father to a gun shop, where James Crumbley bought a 9mm handgun, prosecutors said.

Ethan posted photos of the gun on social media, writing, "Just got my new beauty today." The next day his mother posted that the two of them were "testing out his new Christmas present," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said.

The couple's 15-year-old son, Ethan Crumbley, is being held without bail and has been charged as adult on suspicion of carrying out the deadliest U.S. school shooting of 2021 on Tuesday at Oxford High School, about 40 miles (60 km) north of Detroit.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in